Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.48.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $232.63. The company had a trading volume of 33,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,651. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.81. The company has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

