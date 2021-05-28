Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys 36,745 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36,745 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 9,796 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $1,355,962.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,959 shares in the company, valued at $111,976,104.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 2,524 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $349,372.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,204 shares of company stock worth $6,472,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

