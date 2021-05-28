Pictet & Cie Europe SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $13.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,415.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,886. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,329.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,014.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.