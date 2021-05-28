Pictet & Cie Europe SA Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 474.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,193 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,023 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 75,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,022,531. The company has a market capitalization of $607.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

