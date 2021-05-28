Pictet & Cie Europe SA Increases Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,249 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.17. 59,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.81 and its 200-day moving average is $223.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

