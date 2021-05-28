Pictet & Cie Europe SA Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $386.48. 95,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.88 and a 200-day moving average of $356.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.