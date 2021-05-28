Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 42.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 33,077 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

