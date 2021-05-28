Piper Sandler Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $498.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $470.00 to $498.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.08.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $432.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.73. Intuit has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.