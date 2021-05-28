Piper Sandler Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $498.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $470.00 to $498.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.
INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.08.
INTU opened at $432.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.73. Intuit has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $445.65.
In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
