PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

AGS opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.54.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,664 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

