PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.24 and last traded at $48.73. 21,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,764,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

