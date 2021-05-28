PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 7,487 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $266,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $796,082.85.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $63,742.29.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 600 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $122,593.23.

On Thursday, April 8th, Thilo Schroeder sold 136,436 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,681,119.16.

On Monday, April 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 48,193 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,629,405.33.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $1,093,517.52.

On Monday, March 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $69,894.10.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,273,156.50.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Sell-side analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,292 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

