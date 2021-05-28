Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the April 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS PBKOF traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.

PBKOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

