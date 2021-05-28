PolypuX Price Hits $0.0025 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $98,365.43 and approximately $6,822.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00061003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.06 or 0.00321576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00185813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00031137 BTC.

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

