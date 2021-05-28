PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $181.35

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $181.35 and last traded at $179.72, with a volume of 881711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

