Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 57,200 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $33,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,866,000 after buying an additional 350,918 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after buying an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,496,000 after acquiring an additional 277,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,879. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

