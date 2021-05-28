Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 16,070 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up approximately 1.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $41,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,933 shares of company stock worth $12,066,002. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,067. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day moving average of $152.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

