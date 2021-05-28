Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 24,605 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 145.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,605 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.53.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,452,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $5.45 on Friday, reaching $262.01. 5,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,919. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.14.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

