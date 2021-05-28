Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $13.22 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,467,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.48. 7,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.00. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

