Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $8.84 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $361.48. The stock had a trading volume of 38,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.85 and its 200 day moving average is $352.53. The company has a market cap of $358.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.