Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $6.66 Million in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 189,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 1.01% of American Public Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,171. The firm has a market cap of $523.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.