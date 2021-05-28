Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director Joel M. Babbit Sells 1,100 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00.

Shares of PRI opened at $159.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.77. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 222,042 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

