Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.51. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

