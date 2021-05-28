PROG (NYSE:PRG) vs. Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Head to Head Analysis

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and PROG (NYSE:PRG) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PROG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and PROG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41% PROG 8.74% 27.12% 16.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Custom Truck One Source and PROG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 0 0 1 0 3.00 PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86

Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.86%. PROG has a consensus target price of $59.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.74%. Given PROG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PROG is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Volatility and Risk

Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROG has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and PROG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 8.53 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -11.53 PROG $2.48 billion 1.46 -$61.47 million $3.45 15.60

Custom Truck One Source has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROG. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PROG beats Custom Truck One Source on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The company offers specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. As of March 8, 2021, it had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, underground equipment, aerial devices, boom trucks, stringing gear, and hi-rail equipment, as well as repair parts, tools, and accessories. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in the Kansas City, Missouri.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

