Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Lydia H. Kennard Sells 10,000 Shares

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.53. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

