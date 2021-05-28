Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PPCB traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,884. Propanc Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

