Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PROSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Prosus has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.