ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Shares Down 0.5%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. 207,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 119,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKTX)

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry eye diseases.

