Proton Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $34.67 million and approximately $844,103.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Proton

Proton is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,093,784,214 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

