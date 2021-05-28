Provident Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 988,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 5.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $49,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. Fastenal has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

