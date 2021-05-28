Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 311 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. 290,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,046,355. The firm has a market cap of $238.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.