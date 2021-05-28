Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 490 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. NICE makes up 3.8% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of NICE worth $34,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $226.05. 1,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $180.89 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.40 and a 200-day moving average of $246.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

