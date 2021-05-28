Pundi X[new] Achieves Market Capitalization of $428.01 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00004659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $428.01 million and $29.97 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00059955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00329407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00187244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00795799 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

