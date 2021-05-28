PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCT. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

PCT stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50.

In other news, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

