PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSE:PCT opened at $17.46 on Monday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

In other news, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

