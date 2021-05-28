Q Capital Solutions Has $2.53 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Q Capital Solutions grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.0% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Q Capital Solutions’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.98. 95,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,392,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

