Q Capital Solutions Sells 7,400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Q Capital Solutions reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.3% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Q Capital Solutions’ holdings in Visa were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $227.29. The stock had a trading volume of 68,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $442.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

