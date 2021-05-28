Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENSO in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get DENSO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DENSO has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.