Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
