Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

