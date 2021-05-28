Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Reduced by Analyst

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Avista in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Avista stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Avista by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $83,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,680,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,522 shares of company stock worth $1,065,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.