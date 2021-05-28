Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Stericycle by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

