Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brady Co. Raised by Northcoast Research (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brady in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Brady stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Brady has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,578,000 after acquiring an additional 274,618 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after purchasing an additional 799,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brady by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after purchasing an additional 174,677 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,761,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,466,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $104,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,687 shares of company stock worth $1,521,683. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

