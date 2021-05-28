Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

WSM stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.77.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 20.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 47,864 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

