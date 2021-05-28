Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
Shares of Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $108.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.07. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $15.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.
About Prudential Bancorp
Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.
