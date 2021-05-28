Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Boosted by Raymond James

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Western Forest Products in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WEF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.78.

WEF opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.74 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$813.88 million and a P/E ratio of 7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

