Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

HBNC stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $811.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $197,808.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,870. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

