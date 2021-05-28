Quant (QNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.17 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.23 or 0.00115200 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $485.74 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002649 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.79 or 0.00703760 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

