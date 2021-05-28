Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,173 shares of company stock valued at $46,510,701 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

BLI stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.