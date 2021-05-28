Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 54,260 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,260 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,867,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

EPRT stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

