Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 56,676 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,676 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,564,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 62,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 67,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth $4,909,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $554.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.